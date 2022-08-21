CGPWA observes Senior Citizens’ Day

Jammu: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu today celebrated the 32nd National Senior Citizens’ Day by organising an awareness lecture on Osteoarthritis among the elders that causes joint pain and reduces joint mobility.

Dr Sumit Mahajan, MS, DNB, M Ch, Chief Consultant and Head, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement of Apollo Hospital, Amritsar, delivered the lecture.

The former Chief Secretary and Chairman, J&K PSC, B R Sharma presided over the function.

Dr Sumit Mahajan, in his impressive presentation on osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, explained the causes of joint pain and its management by the senior citizens. He said that deficiency of vitamins is one of the main causes of not only the bone related diseases but even others.

He impressed upon them to take care of bone health. He advised to take good exposure of sunlight especially in the morning to get natural Vitamin D.