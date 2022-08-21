CGPWA observes Senior Citizens’ Day

Jammu: The Central Government Pensioners’ Welfare Association (CGPWA), Jammu today celebrated the 32nd National Senior Citizens’ Day by organising an awareness lecture on Osteoarthritis among the elders that causes joint pain and reduces joint mobility.
Dr Sumit Mahajan, MS, DNB, M Ch, Chief Consultant and Head, Orthopedic and Joint Replacement of Apollo Hospital, Amritsar, delivered the lecture.
The former Chief Secretary and Chairman, J&K PSC, B R Sharma presided over the function.
Dr Sumit Mahajan, in his impressive presentation on osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis, explained the causes of joint pain and its management by the senior citizens. He said that deficiency of vitamins is one of the main causes of not only the bone related diseases but even others.
He impressed upon them to take care of bone health. He advised to take good exposure of sunlight especially in the morning to get natural Vitamin D.
He talked about the increasing health issue of knee disorders among the senior citizens and advised them to take preventive measures to preserve their knee joints. In this connection, he advised them to develop healthy eating habits, reduce body weight and undertake regular exercises.
He said that yoga is also advised to keep joints healthy and trouble free.
Dr Sumit apprised the senior citizens about the recent advances made in the joint replacement technology and the role of the Artificial Intelligence in the patients of severely deformed knees.
He specially mentioned the latest Novo technique for knee replacement surgery which has made the critical surgeries quick with fast recovery. He, however, cautioned them against self- medication and said that it is harmful as it may have deleterious effects on other parts of the body.
His lecture was followed by 20-minute question answer session. The Seminar Hall was packed its capacity.
B R Sharma, in his presidential remarks, lauded the initiative of the Central Govt Pensioners’ Welfare Association, Jammu for organizing such a useful lecture and said that there could not have been a better way to celebrate the Senior Citizen’s Day than to create awareness among elders about the disease which most of them face in advance age. He complimented Dr Sumit Mahajan for his outstanding lecture on one of the most common health problems among the elders and his advice on preventive measures.
Describing the Senior citizens as a treasure of knowledge, Sharma said that they have acquired a vast experience during their long service career grappling problems and finding solutions which should be utilized gainfully for the good of the society after retirement. He advised them to remain active in the post-retirement period which would keep them healthy and agile.
Earlier, the General Secretary of the Association K B Jandial welcomed the senior citizens and extended greetings to them on 32nd Senior Citizens Day. He explained the genesis of the Day and said that the US President Ronald Reagan founded this Day in 1988 to recognise and appreciate the services of the senior citizens to the society and reserve August 21 in their honour.
He stressed the need to take measures to ensure that senior citizens continue to lead a life of independence and dignity.
He said that the Association has decided to celebrate this Day this year by creating awareness among the elders how to prevent and handle old-age health issues like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis. Similar awareness lectures would be organised on other diseases from which senior citizens are suffering in future.
Meanwhile, Desh Deepak of Noida based Miracle Marcom Solutions introduced the subject.
The Secretary of the CGPWA, B. B. Magotra presented the vote of thanks.