Chanakya IAS Academy to conduct free scholarship test

Jammu: In order to encourage the participation of the youth of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab towards civil services and to enhance their performance, Chanakya IAS Academy, premier civil services coaching institution of country is going to conduct an online/offline scholarship test on July 25th, 2021. According to a statement issued here, candidates who wish to fulfill their dream of acquiring coaching from Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu can avail this excellent opportunity. Under this initiative, deserving students will be provided scholarship assistance for competitive examinations coaching. This will include UPSC Civil Services Examination, J&K PSC Combined Services Competitive Examination (JKAS). The initiative for capacity building of candidates to enable them competitive edge at national level will also include training in soft skills, personality development, and career counseling.
“Chanakya IAS Academy strongly believes that right guidance plays an important role in decoding the preparation strategy while going for civil services but not everyone can spend a tuition fee to access these facilities. Therefore, the academy regularly conducts such scholarship tests for budding civil services aspirants to pursue their dream,” it said.
50 Toppers will be provided a scholarship on the basis of their performance. Based on the marks in the scholarship test. Candidates who wish to appear in the online scholarship exam must have a Smartphone/Laptop/Desktop/Tablet with good internet and scholarship exam will be conducted on Chanakya IAS Academy Learning Management System (LMS) App and also offline test will be conducted in our Jammu centre same day.
“For any assistance, candidates seeking to participate in the scholarship exam can e-mail jammu@chanakyaiasacademy.com or call at 87158-23063/4 before July 25. The answer sheets will be examined by the expert of Chanakya IAS Academy and the final name of selected meritorious students will be declared within a week. It is mandatory to mention here that no cash scholarship will be awarded through this test. The scholarship will be awarded to join Physical Classroom Programs or Hybrid — Online cum Physical Classroom Programs only at Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu centre,” the statement reads.