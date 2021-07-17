Chanakya IAS Academy to conduct free scholarship test

“Chanakya IAS Academy strongly believes that right guidance plays an important role in decoding the preparation strategy while going for civil services but not everyone can spend a tuition fee to access these facilities. Therefore, the academy regularly conducts such scholarship tests for budding civil services aspirants to pursue their dream,” it said.

50 Toppers will be provided a scholarship on the basis of their performance. Based on the marks in the scholarship test. Candidates who wish to appear in the online scholarship exam must have a Smartphone/Laptop/Desktop/Tablet with good internet and scholarship exam will be conducted on Chanakya IAS Academy Learning Management System (LMS) App and also offline test will be conducted in our Jammu centre same day.