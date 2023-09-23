Change in record of rights ordered at village Birpur, Samba

Jammu: On the directions of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and under the supervision of Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, the department of Revenue today ordered changes in record of rights in respect of Village Birpur of Samba District, an official press release said.

The changes pertain to the delineation and demarcation of land which do not form part of any water course or source but have been recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad, Gair Mumkin Darya, Gair Mumkin Nallah etc in revenue records.

The issue of delineation and demarcation of these areas has been a long pending demand of the people. Speaking on the issue, officials of Revenue department said that the process has been set in motion and various areas are currently in consideration for delineation and demarcation.

As per and order issued by Revenue department, 4150 Kanals and four marlas of land in Khasra No. 1734 in Village Birpur have been recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad.