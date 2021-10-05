Charges framed against former Patwari

Jammu: Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) Jammu has listed the hearing in a case against former Patwari Halqa Kamini for prosecution evidence on November 1, 2021.

Former Patwari was accused of changing the revenue record position by misuse of official position, in connivance with three other accused (all expired now).

The direction of Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) after Vigilance Organization Jammu framed and produced a chargesheet in FIR No.27/2011 P/S Vigilance Organization Jammu, for offences under sections 5(l)(d) r/w sections 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 and 467/ 468/ 471/167/120-8 RPC against former Patwari Halqa Kamini Fida Hussain, son of Syed Abdul Qasim Rizvi resident of 56 E.P Mohalla Dalpatian, Jammu.

Additional Sessions Judge (Anti-Corruption) Jammu Ritesh Kumar Dubey in his order on September 30, 2021 held that “in the circumstances noted and observations made” in the case he was “convinced that the material collected by the investigating agency during the investigation, prima facie established the offences under sections 5(l)(d) r/w sections 5(2) J&K PC Act Svt 2006 and 467/ 468/ 471/167/120-8 RPC against the accused.”

“So, the charge for the said offences is framed against the accused Fida Hussain. Contents of the charge were read over and explained to the accused. He pleads not guilty, and opts for a trial. Put up, for prosecution evidence, on November 1, 2021,” the Judge ordered.