Cheat impersonating as IPS officer arrested in Jammu

Jammu: Police arrested a class IV employee of J&K Irrigation Department, hailing from Arnia, for duping a woman from Punjab of Rs 7-8 lakhs by impersonating as an IPS officer. Police identified the accused as Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Arnia in Bishnah of Jammu district.

“The accused was arrested following a complaint by a woman from Punjab. The woman, who wanted to appear in IPS probationary examination, in her complaint alleged that by impersonating as an IPS officer posted in Madhya Pradesh by running a fake account on Facebook, the accused robbed her of Rs 7-8 lakhs,” the police said.