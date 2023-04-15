jammu

CHENANI FOOTBRIDGE COLLAPSE | ‘DC Udhampur conducting probe’

The injured have been undergoing treatment and the police have also initiated its investigation into the incident.
GK NEWS SERVICE

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna is conducting a probe into the footbridge collapse in Chenani.

She is likely to submit a report within 15 days, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told Greater Kashmir.

Yesterday, a footbridge collapsed leaving 60 people injured. In the incident, a minor girl  succumbed to her injuries at Jammu hospital, where  she was referred from District Hospital, Udhampur.

