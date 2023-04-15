CHENANI FOOTBRIDGE COLLAPSE | ‘DC Udhampur conducting probe’

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Krittika Jyotsna is conducting a probe into the footbridge collapse in Chenani.

She is likely to submit a report within 15 days, the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar told Greater Kashmir.

Yesterday, a footbridge collapsed leaving 60 people injured. In the incident, a minor girl succumbed to her injuries at Jammu hospital, where she was referred from District Hospital, Udhampur.

The injured have been undergoing treatment and the police have also initiated its investigation into the incident.