Chief Justice inaugurates ‘e-Sewa Kendra’, ‘Helpdesk Counter for e-Filing’

Jammu: Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Ali Mohammad Magrey, in presence of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairperson IT Committee and other companion Judges today inaugurated “e-Sewa Kendra” and “Helpdesk Counter for e-Filing” for Jammu wing of the High Court.

Pertinently, the e-Sewa Kendra will help and facilitate the Advocates and the litigants in accessing the fruits of e-Courts projects in a hassle free manner.

The information pertaining to case status, next date of hearing and other details of a case, facilitation for purchase of e-Stamp papers and downloading the Mobile App of e-Courts for Android and IOs etcetera shall readily be available at this Kendra.

The e-Filing Helpdesk Counter will facilitate the litigants and the lawyers in e-Filing their matters before the High Court apart, guiding them how to create the User ID etcetera on this e-Filing application and to file the petitions and documents by use of the same.