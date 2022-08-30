Chief Justice lays foundation of new court complex at Akhnoor

Jammu: In order to augment the infrastructural facilities in the court complex, Chief Justice, High Court of Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh, Justice Pankaj Mithal today laid foundation stone of new Court Complex building and residential quarters at Akhnoor here.

Justice Tashi Rabstan Administrative Judge of Jammu District, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Puneet Gupta , Justice Javed Iqbal Wani , Justice M.L Manhas, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Sanjeev Gupta Registrar General of High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Rajeev Gupta Pr . Secretary of Chief Justice; Dinesh Gupta, Joint Registrar of High Court Wing Jammu; Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Chandan Kohli Sr. Superintendent of Police Jammu; Bar President and all Bar Members and officers of district administration were also present on the occasion.