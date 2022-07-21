Chief Secretary calls for completion of multi-level car parking in Jammu

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday directed for pacing up of work on multi-level car parking in Panjtirthi to ensure its completion by August 15, 2022.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he passed on these directions during a meeting to review the progress on the construction of multi-storey car parking near Baba Lal Ji temple on the Circular Road from Panjtirthi to DC Office Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, and other officers.