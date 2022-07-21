Chief Secretary calls for completion of multi-level car parking in Jammu

Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday directed for pacing up of work on multi-level car parking in Panjtirthi to ensure its completion by August 15, 2022.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he passed on these directions during a meeting to review the progress on the construction of multi-storey car parking near Baba Lal Ji temple on the Circular Road from Panjtirthi to DC Office Jammu.
The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Finance, Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, and other officers.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu and other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.
The Ramp Based Multi Level Car Parking Project of Jammu Municipality Corporation is aimed at meeting the parking space requirement to decongest traffic on Jammu city roads.
While reviewing the progress, he directed that coordinated efforts should be put in place to ensure that the facility should be completed forthwith and dedicated to public use.
The Rs 30 crore multi-tier parking facility would have four levels of parking besides two basements, ground, and terrace reserved for parking of around 250 vehicles including 33 percent for SUVs and 136 two-wheelers.
The chief secretary also reviewed the functioning of the multi-tier parking project at General Bus Stand Jammu and emphasised upon the officers to ensure optimum use of the facility.
He also directed that the vehicles found wrongly parked on the road should be towed and seized to ensure decongestion of roads in markets for public convenience.