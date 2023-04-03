Chinese grenades, 3 pistols recovered in Samba

Jammu: Police in Samba today launched massive search operation following the recovery of Chinese grenades and pistols suspected to be dropped by a drone from across the border.
Acting on inputs, Samba police led by Additional SP rushed to Rakh Barotian area somewhere upper side of AIIMS Vijaypur and conducted searches.
During these searches, it was claimed that four Chinese grenades, six magazines with 48 rounds and 3 Chinese pistols were recovered from a packet.
This packet, the security agencies believe was dropped in the open area by a drone.
However, the police and security agencies got input and immediately launched the search operation.
During the search operation, no one was detained although the security forces including border police and BSF were alerted following an attempt to deliver grenades, rounds and pistols.
"It is the matter of investigation whether it was drone dropped consignment or not. However, the rope and concealed package indicates that it might be dropped by a drone," said a police officer. The investigation into the matter has been initiated with the registration of FIR at the concerned police station.