Chinese grenades, 3 pistols recovered in Samba

Jammu: Police in Samba today launched massive search operation following the recovery of Chinese grenades and pistols suspected to be dropped by a drone from across the border.

Acting on inputs, Samba police led by Additional SP rushed to Rakh Barotian area somewhere upper side of AIIMS Vijaypur and conducted searches.

During these searches, it was claimed that four Chinese grenades, six magazines with 48 rounds and 3 Chinese pistols were recovered from a packet.