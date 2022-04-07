Chugh takes dig at ‘AAP’s penetration’ in J&K

Jammu: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Thursday took an oblique dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by accusing it of playing the “politics of opportunism.”
While addressing a meeting of district office bearers as well as elected PRIs as well as former legislators at Udhampur, Chugh lashed out at the political opponents stating, “There were political parties, which for their petty gains, had played the politics of opportunism and lured the youth of J&K with false promises.”
He called upon the party workers to launch a crusade against “such opportunist and anti-national forces.”
In an oblique dig at AAP, BJP national general secretary said, “A political party, which gave a controversial statement on ‘The Kashmir Files’, on the other day announced a comprehensive penetration programme in J&K. This political party has given false promises to the people of Punjab and Delhi.”
Earlier in a statement, Chugh had said Punjab under the AAP government had become a paralysed state where law and order completely collapsed and a new sense of fear gripped the people.
Expressing his shock at the killing of a soccer player in Tarn Taran today, Chugh said that more than 20 persons were killed in Punjab during the last 23 days of the AAP government.
“It was so disgraceful on the part of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the charge of Home department that instead of focussing on governance in the state he was more worried about touring Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Punjab Chief Minister is working more like a “Prachaar Mantri” going around in states where assembly elections are scheduled later this year. Mann was accountable to the state of Punjab and its problems, but he was becoming more accountable to Arvind Kejriwal. This demonstrates how miserably he has cheated the people,” Chugh said.
At Udhampur rally, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, while addressing the party cadres, called for a massive penetration programme.
“Under this programme, the party workers as well as senior leaders will penetrate up to every nook and corner of Udhampur and make people aware about the benefits of centrally sponsored schemes. The way the schemes have transformed the developmental profile of the district of Udhampur is really enviable. India under the leadership of PM Modi is all set to achieve lofty heights,” Raina said.
Other senior BJP leaders Davinder Kumar Manyal, Shakti Raj Parihar, Pawan Gupta, Ranbir Singh Pathania also addressed the gathering.
Earlier Chugh along with other senior BJP leaders, on the occasion of completion of 42 years of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s service on Jan Aushadhi Diwas, visited the Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, Shakti Parihar, Dr Manyal, Arvind Gupta and Vinay Gupta accompanied him and met the patients taking benefit of Jan Aushadhi Yojana.
BJP leaders also visited the Orthopaedics ward to meet the patients suffering with the ailments of bone and joints. They were benefitted by the Ayushman Bharat golden cards for getting better treatment.
Dr Kanav Padha, Orthopaedic surgeon informed that till date he operated upon 11 knee patients and 2 THR patients with zero expenses of the patients. Dr Narender Bhatyal informed Chugh that the hospital was doing various surgeries and other treatments under Golden cards and about 70-80 percent patients were being benefitted with this scheme.