Chugh takes dig at ‘AAP’s penetration’ in J&K

He called upon the party workers to launch a crusade against “such opportunist and anti-national forces.”

In an oblique dig at AAP, BJP national general secretary said, “A political party, which gave a controversial statement on ‘The Kashmir Files’, on the other day announced a comprehensive penetration programme in J&K. This political party has given false promises to the people of Punjab and Delhi.”

Earlier in a statement, Chugh had said Punjab under the AAP government had become a paralysed state where law and order completely collapsed and a new sense of fear gripped the people.

Expressing his shock at the killing of a soccer player in Tarn Taran today, Chugh said that more than 20 persons were killed in Punjab during the last 23 days of the AAP government.