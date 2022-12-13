CITU holds conference in Jammu

Jammu: The 6th state conference of CITU J&K was held in Jammu which was attended by more than 200 people.
According to a press note, the conference deliberated upon various issues and problems confronting the working class, with the determination to intensify struggles to fight the anti-working class and anti-people policies of the government.
The conference was presided over by a presidium consisting of M Y Tarigami state president CITU, Hari Singh Treasurer, Muzafar Wani Vice president, Jagdish Sharma Secretary, Misra Bano President ASHA Workers Union Kashmir and Suraya General Secretary Anganwari Workers Union(J&K).
K Hemlata National President CITU, in her inaugural address stated that on the occasion of the historic nationwide strike on November 26 the decisive farmer's movement and the historical support of the workers has laid the foundation for the widespread unity of the workers' unions in the country.
She said that because of this unity, today, anti-people policies can be changed and public welfare policies can be implemented. She said that labourers,working class is the most sufferers because of government’s anti-workers policies and the government is working for the capitalist, and big business houses, their earnings and profits have gone multi-times high while the poor workers are facing unemployment, exploitation and recession.