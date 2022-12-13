CITU holds conference in Jammu

Jammu: The 6th state conference of CITU J&K was held in Jammu which was attended by more than 200 people.

According to a press note, the conference deliberated upon various issues and problems confronting the working class, with the determination to intensify struggles to fight the anti-working class and anti-people policies of the government.

The conference was presided over by a presidium consisting of M Y Tarigami state president CITU, Hari Singh Treasurer, Muzafar Wani Vice president, Jagdish Sharma Secretary, Misra Bano President ASHA Workers Union Kashmir and Suraya General Secretary Anganwari Workers Union(J&K).