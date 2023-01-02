Closing ceremony of Gandhi Shilp Bazar held at Bahu Plaza

Jammu: Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa on Monday encouraged the artisans to avail the benefits of the initiatives and schemes launched by the Government for the promotion of handicrafts and uplift of weavers.
The DC was addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of ‘Gandhi Shilp Bazaar’, the 10 day Exhibition cum sale of Exquisite Handicrafts held at Bahu Plaza.
The exhibition started on 24th of December '22 and was organised by Rural Artisans Welfare Society and sponsored by Development Commissioner Handicrafts, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India.
The Deputy Commissioner said that such kinds of events are organised with the main aim to connect artisans directly with the customers. She said that the event provided a significant platform for the rural artisans from all over India to showcase their products to the general public.
The Deputy Commissioner said that Handicrafts are part of our rich cultural heritage and reflect the old age traditions and values for which our country is known across the Globe.
The Deputy Commissioner also presented certificates of participation to the artisans on the occasion.
Around 100 Artisans from across the country participated in the event and showcased their products in 72 broad categories of craft.
On the occasion, the artists of the Information Department presented a colourful cultural bonanza which was applauded by one and all. The cultural presentation showcased the ethos of Dogra Culture through the traditional Dogri folk and other songs.