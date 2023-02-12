Commissioner Secretary RDD visits SARAS Ajeevika Fair

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, today visited SARAS Ajeevika Fair at Bagh-e-Bahu here.

She interacted with the artisans, women entrepreneurs of various Self Help Groups from across the country. She had feedback from the participant SHG women regarding their experiences of the Mela besides enquiring them about sale of their unique products.

Commissioner Secretary appreciated the efforts of Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) for their laudable performance in Jammu region.

She said that this SARAS Fair is witnessing an exchange of urban and rural cultures among the participants who have come from different parts of the country.

“SARAS not only provides them with economic uplift and immense business opportunities but they also get an opportunity to learn about each other’s rich culture and tradition”, she maintained.