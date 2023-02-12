Commissioner Secretary RDD visits SARAS Ajeevika Fair

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary, Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, today visited SARAS Ajeevika Fair at Bagh-e-Bahu here.
She interacted with the artisans, women entrepreneurs of various Self Help Groups from across the country. She had feedback from the participant SHG women regarding their experiences of the Mela besides enquiring them about sale of their unique products.
Commissioner Secretary appreciated the efforts of Jammu & Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) for their laudable performance in Jammu region.
She said that this SARAS Fair is witnessing an exchange of urban and rural cultures among the participants who have come from different parts of the country.
“SARAS not only provides them with economic uplift and immense business opportunities but they also get an opportunity to learn about each other’s rich culture and tradition”, she maintained.
The fair, a first of its kind 11-day-long event, witnessing participation of women Self Help Groups from around 17 states and UTs from across the country.
The mega event provided a platform to the rural SHG women to sell and promote their self-made products and create marketing linkages with various selling platforms. About sixty stalls and 10 food courts have been set up at the exhibition site showcasing unique crafts, handicrafts, handloom and cuisines of different regions.
Pertinently, SARAS Mela is a remarkable initiative of Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) which aims to provide a platform to rural artisans to showcase their skills and products and also develop a market for themselves.
It provides a lucrative opportunity for rural producers to sell their products directly in major markets, interact with the buyers and study and comprehend the latter’s tastes, preferences and choices.
Thus, it helps them to upgrade and tailor their products, hone marketing skills and provide superlative services to consumers while benefiting from larger marketing opportunities.
The Mela aims to eradicate middlemen between the craftsperson and the local buyers and ensure increase in margins for the artisans.