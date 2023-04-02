Committed to women empowerment: BJP

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has asserted that women have a great role to play in the nation building and his party believes in women empowerment.

He added that BJP is the front runner in bringing the women to the forefront in every field including politics.

The senior BJP leader expressed while addressing a monthly meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha at Party Headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

The meeting chaired by Kavinder Gupta was convened to discuss the upcoming programmes of the party especially its women wing with special focus on party’s weeklong Foundation Day celebrations from April 6 to 14.