Committed to women empowerment: BJP

Srinagar: Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta has asserted that women have a great role to play in the nation building and his party believes in women empowerment.
He added that BJP is the front runner in bringing the women to the forefront in every field including politics.
The senior BJP leader expressed while addressing a monthly meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha at Party Headquarters in Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
The meeting chaired by Kavinder Gupta was convened to discuss the upcoming programmes of the party especially its women wing with special focus on party’s weeklong Foundation Day celebrations from April 6 to 14.
Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta said,”Women constitute more than 50 percent population of this nation and play a key role in every field. So far as the functioning of Bharatiya Janata Party is concerned the women in its Mahila Morcha Wing will be playing a vital role in the upcoming polls be it the Urban Local Bodies, Panchayat or the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.” He urged the Mahila Morcha members to reach out to women in every nook and corner of the Union Territory at the grass roots level and ensure their cent percent participation in all the upcoming polls. He said that the real empowerment of women begins from proactive participation in exercising the right to franchise.
The former Deputy Chief Minister said that BJP stands fully committed to the empowerment of women and in this direction the Union Govt has launched a number of schemes specially tailored for women and these have proved quite fruitful especially in Jammu and Kashmir.