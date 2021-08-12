Committee to oversee rationalization of hierarchy in Revenue, Rural Development deptts

Jammu: The J&K government on Thursday constituted a committee to oversee the rationalization of hierarchical structure of both Revenue department and Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj in the Union Territory.

The committee will study the changes in functions assigned to both the departments over the period of time, the rationality of sudden expansion of both the departments over the last decade.

As per GAD order, the Committee will have Principal Secretary to the government Revenue department as its chairman. Principal Secretary to the Government Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Commissioner Secretary to the government General Administration Department (GAD), Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, Kashmir, Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, Director Panchayati Raj, J&K and Director, Rural Development, Jammu as well as Kashmir as its members.

As per the Terms of Reference (TOR) of the Committee, it will study the old and the existing hierarchical and reporting structure of both the departments.

It will propose the recommended hierarchical and reporting structure of both the departments. “The committee shall be serviced by the Revenue department and shall submit its report within a period of 15 days,” the order read.