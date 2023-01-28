Condolence meeting held at PHQ to remember deceased police officers

Jammu: A condolence meeting was held at Police Headquarters J&K here to condole the demise of Padam Ajit Rosha (DG retired) and Sikander Mohan Kapoor, Director Prosecution Jammu under the chairmanship of Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh.
ADGP Armed/IRP J&K, SJM Gillani, ADGP (Headquarter) PHQ, M.K Sinha, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, B.S Tuti, DIsG (PHQ) Sarah Rizvi, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, all AIsG of PHQ, SO to IGP Tech, SO to ADGP Armed and other GOs of PHQ, APHQ and Police Telecom attended the condolence meeting.
A two minute silence was observed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and to express heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and relatives.
The ADGP Headquarters while reading the profiles of both the departed officers said that Rosha, a 1948 Haryana cadre IPS officer has served the country in various capacities which included IGP Haryana, IGP BSF, IGP Delhi Police, Director National Police Academy Hyderabad and IGP J&K from 1974 to 1977.
Remembering the services of Sikandar Mohan Kapoor, ADGP said that Kapoor was presently posted as Director Prosecution Jammu and has served with Jammu and Kashmir Police in various places which include Prosecution officer Jammu, Poonch, PTS Udhampur, Sr. Prosecution officer Rajouri, CPO Poonch, Dy. Director Prosecution TADA ZPHQ, Jammu and I/C Director Prosecution PHQ.
DGP Dilbag Singh alongwith the senior officers of PHQ, APHQ, Police Housing and Jammu district also attended the cremation of Sikander Mohan Kapoor at Shaktinagar crematorium, Jammu.