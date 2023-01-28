Condolence meeting held at PHQ to remember deceased police officers

Jammu: A condolence meeting was held at Police Headquarters J&K here to condole the demise of Padam Ajit Rosha (DG retired) and Sikander Mohan Kapoor, Director Prosecution Jammu under the chairmanship of Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh.

ADGP Armed/IRP J&K, SJM Gillani, ADGP (Headquarter) PHQ, M.K Sinha, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, IGP (Hqrs) PHQ, B.S Tuti, DIsG (PHQ) Sarah Rizvi, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, all AIsG of PHQ, SO to IGP Tech, SO to ADGP Armed and other GOs of PHQ, APHQ and Police Telecom attended the condolence meeting.

A two minute silence was observed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and to express heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and relatives.