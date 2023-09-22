Congress holds protest in Jammu

Jammu: Congress today took to streets seeking CBI probe into alleged scam in Jal Jeevan Mission project in Jammu and Kashmir besides issues of smart meters, toll plaza, property tax, rising prices and record unemployment, a press release said.

Leading the protest, JKPCC President Vikar Rasool Wani demanded CBI probe into allegations leveled by a senior IAS officer, who headed the Jal Shakti department as Principal Secretary and,who has filed a complaint before the National SC commission .

Accompanied by working president Raman Bhalla and all senior leadership of the party, the prominent congress leaders and workers including functionaries of PCC, DCC, Frontal wings, corporators ex corporators, blocks and wards of Jammu district Urban and rural took out a protest march from Shaheedi Chowk headquarters towards Raj Bhawan.

Talking to reporters, JKPCC President demanded a CBI probe into allegations of the senior IAS Officer who has highlighted a scandal into implementation of JJM in the UT.

Wani also strongly criticised the government into the installation of pre paid smart meters, failure to remove toll plaza at Sarore despite the Minister Nitin Gadkari declaring it illegal, imposing property tax besides large scale unemployment and price rise.

JKPCC Chief said congress alone can lead the people towards peace, progress and harmony and equitable development of all regions and sections of society. He appealed people to teach BJP a lesson in all coming elections right for ULB, Panchayats, assembly and Lok Sabha and also demanding restoration of statehood and early assembly elections.