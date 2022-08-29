Congress to organise ‘Mehangai Pe Halla Bol’

While referring to the Jammu and Kashmir policy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they demanded resumption of democratic process in the UT besides the restoration of statehood at the earliest. They said, “Jammu and Kashmir has a huge capacity of power production, despite harnessing thousands of megawatts of power it is kept in the dark. The people of Jammu and Kashmir rightfully deserve a part of that power which is produced here.”

Finding fault with the cancellation of JKSSB recruitment of Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil) by J&K government, they stated, “The scam should be probed by CBI and the corrupt guilty responsible for it should be punished but not the innocent aspirants.”