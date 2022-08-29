Congress to organise ‘Mehangai Pe Halla Bol’

Jammu: Criticising government for unprecedented price hike and record unemployment, AICC will organise a massive rally “Menghai Pe Halla Bole” at RamLila ground Delhi on September 4, in which people especially Congress workers from all over the country will participate.
This was announced here today by AICC spokespersons Dolly Sharma and Devashish Jarariya, while addressing the media persons at Press Club Jammu along with senior Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) leaders.
While referring to the Jammu and Kashmir policy of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they demanded resumption of democratic process in the UT besides the restoration of statehood at the earliest. They said, “Jammu and Kashmir has a huge capacity of power production, despite harnessing thousands of megawatts of power it is kept in the dark. The people of Jammu and Kashmir rightfully deserve a part of that power which is produced here.”
Finding fault with the cancellation of JKSSB recruitment of Financial Accounts Assistants (FAAs) and Junior Engineers (Civil) by J&K government, they stated, “The scam should be probed by CBI and the corrupt guilty responsible for it should be punished but not the innocent aspirants.”
JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla and other senior leaders too referred to the Jammu bandh today against, what he alleged, “the indifferent attitude of the BJP controlled UT administration towards the genuine issues of lawyers and Yuva Rajput Sabha’s demand of holiday on the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh besides the issues of daily wagers and other agitating unemployed youth.”
Senior Congress leaders Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sahawney, Manmohan Singh, Shahnawaz Choudhary, Kapil Singh Chib, Dr Jahanzaib Sirwal, Bilal Rashid were also present there.
Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Modi led BJP government at the centre, Dolly Sharma made a comparison of rates of essential commodities during UPA rule and Modi regime and said, “Essential commodities are beyond the ambit of affordability to a vast populace in India at present.” She alleged, “Before coming to power the Prime Minister Modi made huge promises to hoodwink the people in his deceitful campaign to somehow usurp power but he couldn't keep one single promise.”
She alleged, “The prices of LPG have gone up by 156 percent, petrol by 40 percent, diesel by 75 percent, Mustard oil by 122 percent, wheat flour by 81 percent and milk by 71 percent under Modi regime.”
Both AICC spokespersons further alleged that the unemployment was at its peak.