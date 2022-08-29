Conspiracies against Delhi govt have failed: AAP

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said that leaders of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) are speechless and also spending sleepless nights after Operation Lotus launched to topple Aam Aadmi Party Government in Delhi failed and got exposed.

Addressing a press conference in Jammu party office, AAP leaders including TS Tony said that a modus operandi of BJP to lay a trap and get toppled the Government is exposed now and Aam Aadmi Party headed by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia have derailed the BJPs plan which earlier got succeeded in many states.