Cop dies of heart attack in Khour after CBI raid at brother’s house

Jammu: A police constable today died of heart attack at his residence in Khour area of AKhnoor tehsil, day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raid with regard to J&K Sub Inspector’s recruitment scam.
The deceased has been identified as Dheeraj Pangotra, resident of Matto Khour in Khour. Police said that “CBI had conducted searches at the residence of Sunil Pangotra in Khour. It is claimed that he died of a heart attack but we carried out inquest proceedings in the case following his post mortem.”
Police said that although the family has claimed it was a heart attack, the investigation into his death has been started.
The CBI had raided several locations in Jammu with regard to the JKP Sub Inspector’s recruitment scam but the deceased had nothing to do with the scam. His brother namely Sunil Pangotra had escaped before the CBI searches.