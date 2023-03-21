Cop dismissed from service for unauthorised absence in Samba

Jammu: Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh Tuesday dismissed another cop from service for his unauthorised absence from the duties for the last two years.
A police spokesperson said that the departmental action against the Selection Grade Constable Varinder Pal Singh was taken by SSP Samba in terms of Art-128 of J&K Civil Services Regulations (CSR, Vol-I ) after the suspended official did not bother to report back for duties despite “several wireless signals, two Attendance Notices served upon him through concerned police station as well as through representatives of Samba police and final Show Cause Notice, which was also got published in newspapers.”
This was the second cop removed from service on account of prolonged absence and gross service misconduct within two months in Samba district. Earlier, SSP Samba Benam Tosh had removed from service SgCt Amar Singh for “unauthorized absence of over one year and seemingly no interest to serve in the Police department.”
The spokesperson said that the removed Selection Grade Constable Varinder Pal Singh had been absent from legitimate duties without authorization for 2 years, 1 month and 7 days since February 11, 2021. “He has been struck off from the rolls of district police Samba and the belt number allotted to him shall be treated as vacant,” the spokesperson said.
“Singh was habitual of absenteeism and had remained absent from duties for as many as seven years and 1 month after his first appointment and thus he served several major and minor punishments as per service records,” the spokesperson said.
“However, his reply of Show Cause Notice, addressed to none, that too furnished after expiry of stipulated time was examined through a board comprising the Additional SP Samba Surinder Choudhary, DySP Hqrs Mohd Usman, DySP DAR Samba Ajay Anand and DySP (P) Mamta Sharma, who submitted written report with the remarks that the reply was "not convincing and unauthorized absence of over two years is not justified,” he said.
Moreover, the Enquiry Officer (EO) had also recommended his removal from service under Art-128 of J&K CSR, Vol-I, as he was habitual of absenteeism and his continuation in police service was prejudicial to the interest of the department, the spokesperson said, adding, "Hence SSP Samba has taken appropriate departmental action under rules in the interest of the department."