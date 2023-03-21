Cop dismissed from service for unauthorised absence in Samba

Jammu: Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh Tuesday dismissed another cop from service for his unauthorised absence from the duties for the last two years.

A police spokesperson said that the departmental action against the Selection Grade Constable Varinder Pal Singh was taken by SSP Samba in terms of Art-128 of J&K Civil Services Regulations (CSR, Vol-I ) after the suspended official did not bother to report back for duties despite “several wireless signals, two Attendance Notices served upon him through concerned police station as well as through representatives of Samba police and final Show Cause Notice, which was also got published in newspapers.”

This was the second cop removed from service on account of prolonged absence and gross service misconduct within two months in Samba district. Earlier, SSP Samba Benam Tosh had removed from service SgCt Amar Singh for “unauthorized absence of over one year and seemingly no interest to serve in the Police department.”