Cop killed in Samba road mishap

Jammu: A police constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police today got killed in a tragic road accident in the district.

The deceased cop has been identified as Ram Parsad, son of Tilak Raj, resident of Hiranagar in Kathua district.

Police said that a Tipper loaded with sand turned turtle in the middle of the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba before it rammed into a car and a motorbike. In this road mishap, the policeman lost his life.

Immediately after the road mishap, police teams rushed to the spot and performed a rescue operation. In this rescue operation, the police constable succumbed to the injuries. An inquest proceeding has been initiated into the incident.