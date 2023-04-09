Cop killed in Samba road mishap

Jammu: A police constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police today got killed in a tragic road accident in the district.
The deceased cop has been identified as Ram Parsad, son of Tilak Raj, resident of Hiranagar in Kathua district.
Police said that a Tipper loaded with sand turned turtle in the middle of the Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba before it rammed into a car and a motorbike. In this road mishap, the policeman lost his life.
Immediately after the road mishap, police teams rushed to the spot and performed a rescue operation. In this rescue operation, the police constable succumbed to the injuries. An inquest proceeding has been initiated into the incident.
Meanwhile, a youth was wounded critically in a road mishap in the Bani area of Kathua district. Following the road accident, he was airlifted in a helicopter to Jammu’s Government Medical College and Hospital for specialized treatment.
Pertinently, a car and a motorbike collided with each other in which two persons were wounded. Of the two, one youth suffered critical injuries. Later, the Bani Hospital officials informed the administration. Immediately, a helicopter was arranged with the help of the Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, and the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.