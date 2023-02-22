Cop sacked in Samba for unauthorised absence

Samba: Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh, has removed from service a selection grade constable, Amar Singh, resident of Doda district, who had been unauthorisedly absent from duties for one year and two months.

The cop had deserted sensitive District Police Lines (DPL) main gate guard duty on December 23, 2021 and is still absent.

He has been struck off from the rolls of district police Samba and “belt number allotted to him shall be treated as vacant.”

The departmental action against the official has been taken by SSP Samba in terms of “Art-128 of J&K Civil Services Regulations (CSR, Vol-I) after the suspended official did not bother to report back for duties for as many as fourteen (14) consecutive months despite several wireless signals, two attendance notices served upon him through concerned police station as well as “through representatives of Samba police and final show cause notice, which was also got published in daily English and Hindi newspapers.”

“Being a member of disciplined J&K police, his act of unauthorisedly absenting from the sensitive DPL main gate guard sentry duties, continued prolonged absence from legitimate duties and non-compliance of attendance notices and show cause notice, was gross service - misconduct and warranted stern departmental action under rules.”