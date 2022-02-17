Course on HR, criminal justice begins at SKPA Udhampur

Jammu: Three-day course on “Human Rights & Criminal Justice System” in India commenced at S K Police Academy Udhampur on Thursday.
A spokesperson of SKPA Udhampur, in an official statement, said that 28 officers of the rank of Sub Inspectors to Inspectors from various organizations of J&K Police were participating in the training programme.
“The course has been designed to understand the inherent dignity of all humans and consider the same as the foundation of freedom, justice and peace. On the other hand, contempt of human rights results in barbarous acts which have outraged the conscience of mankind. The module has been designed to include declarations and protocols including CEDAW, the convention on the Rights of Child, Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. Eminent speakers from academia, legal fraternity including those from SKPA Udhampur shall be delivering lectures,” spokesperson said.
In the inaugural session, Suraj Singh, DySP, Assistant Director (Training, R&D), delivered a lecture on the topic “Criminal justice system and role of judiciary in protecting Human Rights.”
“The course is being coordinated by Sanjeev Gupta, Inspector and Mahmood Ahmad SI member faculty,” official statement added.