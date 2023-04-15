Court awards death sentence to Ramnagar man for murdering mother

“After hearing public prosecutor of J&K, Koshal Kotwal and counsel for accused and considering the statement of two prosecution witnesses - the son and wife of the accused and also the circumstantial evidence in the form of disclosure statement of the accused, the recoveries made on the basis of disclosure statement and other circumstantial evidence, which the prosecution had produced and proved before court, it is well established and proved that the accused had committed the offence,” the court said.

It said that this clearly established that the crime had been committed in a most brutal manner by the convict and the deceased was none other than the one who had given birth to the convict.

The court said that the deceased was a hapless and helpless widow and was unarmed without offering any resistance or provocation to the convict at the time of occurrence.

“It is clear that the instant crime has been committed for the reason that the convict was demanding 2 kanal land from the deceased besides asking her to reside with other son Mulakh Raj. Such kind of crimes, besides being anti-social, shock the very conscious of the society where the relation of mothers are taken on the highest pedestal on the moral as well as religious grounds,” it said.

The court said that cases of such nature arose intense and extreme indignation of the society, which ultimately gives ample power to the courts to award maximum punishment for commission of such acts by the wrong doers.

It said that on the existence of aforesaid mitigating and aggravating circumstances and evaluation thereof, the court finds that the aggravating circumstances were much more grave and serious than the mitigating circumstances.