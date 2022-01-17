COVID-19 | 16 new micro-containment zones declared in Jammu

Jammu: The administration has declared 16 new micro-containment zones in the Jammu district following the detection of several COVID-19 positive cases.
An order issued by District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg said 11 areas were declared micro-containment zones in the district.
The area in and around SSB Security Office, Bikram Chowk; Lane near House No 67, Adarsh Colony, Trikuta Nagar; Lane near House N0 1414 B, Sainik Colony, Jammu; Lane near House No 64/1 Sector 8, Sainik Colony, Jammu; Lane near House No 55, Behind Aircel Call Centre, Vidhata Nagar in Bathindi area in and around Military Station Sunjwan; Lane near House No 46/3, Tawi Vihar Colony, Sidhra; Lane near House No 1B/B Extension Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; Lane Near Q No E 21, Phase-4, Purkhoo Camp, Jammu; Lane near House No 140, Sector 1, near Channi Himmat, Jammu, and Lane near House No 33, Sector 3, near Indian Old Petrol, Channi Himmat, Jammu have also been declared micro-containment zones.
In these zones, the in and outward movement has been restricted, an official said.
In another order, the district administration declared five more micro-containment zones in Jammu.
An area in and around J&K Bank Panama Chowk, Jammu; Lane near House No 104, Sector 8, near Shivaji Park, Upper Roop Nagar; area in and around SOS Home Gole Gujral, Jammu; Lane near Q No 3/2 near Police Headquarters Gulshan Ground, Gandhi Nagar and Lane No 16 near Police Colony Dogra Nagar, Muthi have also been declared micro-containment zones by the authorities, the order said.
Meanwhile, the officials in the Prison Department said that seven prisoners tested positive for COVID-19.
“All these positive prisoners were isolated and provided medical care,” an official said.
Besides, three staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 at Central Jail Kot Balwal.
“They were advised to isolate themselves,” an official said.
He said that the interaction of inmates with their families had been stopped for the past two days and that the restrictions might continue for some time till the COVID-19 situation was contained.
A Health Department official said that over 26 people including several revenue officials tested positive for COVID-19 in Chowki Choran and other areas in Akhnoor.
He said that at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Jammu, they had also detected 12 visitors and employees who were COVID-19 positive.
“We took samples of 338 persons visiting the civil secretariat including the employees and 12 of them tested positive for COVID-19,” the official said.