COVID-19 | 16 new micro-containment zones declared in Jammu

Jammu: The administration has declared 16 new micro-containment zones in the Jammu district following the detection of several COVID-19 positive cases.

An order issued by District Magistrate, Jammu, Anshul Garg said 11 areas were declared micro-containment zones in the district.

The area in and around SSB Security Office, Bikram Chowk; Lane near House No 67, Adarsh Colony, Trikuta Nagar; Lane near House N0 1414 B, Sainik Colony, Jammu; Lane near House No 64/1 Sector 8, Sainik Colony, Jammu; Lane near House No 55, Behind Aircel Call Centre, Vidhata Nagar in Bathindi area in and around Military Station Sunjwan; Lane near House No 46/3, Tawi Vihar Colony, Sidhra; Lane near House No 1B/B Extension Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; Lane Near Q No E 21, Phase-4, Purkhoo Camp, Jammu; Lane near House No 140, Sector 1, near Channi Himmat, Jammu, and Lane near House No 33, Sector 3, near Indian Old Petrol, Channi Himmat, Jammu have also been declared micro-containment zones.