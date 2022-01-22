COVID-19 | Active cases in Jammu witness continuous rise

Jammu: The Health Department Saturday urged the people to take COVID-19 positivity seriously as it may turn into disaster in Jammu region where the active positive cases has mounted to 12,479.
The rise in active positive cases has increased in a surprising manner in Jammu district where it was 298 on January 1, 2022, but jumped to 12,479 in 22 days of COVID-19 spread.
An official in the Health Department said that they had noted in several cases that the patients infected with the virus approach hospital for treatment at the later stage thinking the virus could be cured at home.
“Contrary to the belief, the infected people with symptoms must consult the doctors and get the treatment soon after getting themselves tested for COVID-19. The people with multiple health issues must be more careful,” the official said.
However, the people are not approaching even for sampling.
“The people are avoiding sampling even after one of their samples gets infected with the virus. Knowing they might be infected, they start treatment instead of getting tests done at the sampling points or hospitals,” he said.
The official quoting figures said that they had recorded 5690 active positive cases in Jammu region on January 15, 2022, and next day, the cases mounted to 6589.
On January 17, the official said that the active positive cases increased to 7185 and on January 18, such cases increased to 8180.
Similarly, on January 19, the active cases were 9336 and on January 20, the cases mounted to 10,535.
The spike did not stop and on January 21, 11,602 active positive cases were recorded on January 22, the cases increased to 12479.
Jammu district in the region is recording most of the positive cases.
“On Saturday, there were 1236 positive cases in Jammu district which include 10 travelers out of total 1875 cases in the region,” the official said.