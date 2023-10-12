Crackdown on illegal mining in Samba

Samba: Following the directives of the Deputy Commissioner, the Geology and Mining Department Thursday took a decisive action against illegal mineral transportation.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the department successfully seized six dumpers and two tractor trollies.

Out of these, four dumpers were confiscated in Vijaypur, while the remaining two were apprehended in Gurha Slathia and Samba.

Additionally, the District Mining Officer, Muhammad Sayeed, conducted raids on various vehicles engaged in the illegal transport of minerals.

A penalty notice of Rs 5 lakh has been issued to the leaseholder for recent violations of terms and conditions.

This robust enforcement demonstrates a strong commitment to curbing illegal mineral transportation in the region.