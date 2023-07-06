Crime Branch conducts searches in Principal GMC Jammu’s office, residence

Jammu: The sleuths of Crime Branch today conducted simultaneous searches at the office premises, official residence and private residence of the principal Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu.

The searches were conducted following a complaint regarding alleged “tempering in date of birth.”

“The Crime Branch teams conducted searches throughout the day at three places i.e., office premises, official residence, and private residence of the principal,” the official sources said.

They said that the searches started during morning hours, and continued till 5:30 pm. “The Crime Branch teams have seized some documents,” the official sources said, though the Crime Branch remained tight-lipped over the issue.