Crime review meeting held at Ramban

Ramban: Deputy Inspector General of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range held a crime review meeting at the District Police Office here.
DIG Sunil Gupta also took the stock of Eid preparedness on the occasion and directed all the officers to be proactive and to sensitise all the lower formations about activities of anti-social elements ‘which can try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere on eve of Eid festival.”
Later DIG, Gupta along with SSP Mohita Sharma participated in the felicitation ceremony to acknowledge the best services of various officers and officials.All these officers were awarded appreciation certificates for the best work done in different fields like Operation Kamdhenu, Operation Bachav, counter-insurgency, etc.
Police station Ramban was adjudged as the best police station for a record high 97% disposal of crime. While appreciating the efforts of all the officers and officials present there, DIG said that Ramban police has left no stone unturned in ensuring a peaceful atmosphere in the district.
He congratulated SSP Ramban for 95% disposal of cases registered in the district in 2022 which was the highest in the entire state of J&K.
He also praised her leadership under which the crime rate has considerably gone down and remarkable work has been done concerning operation Kamdhenu.