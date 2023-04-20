Crime review meeting held at Ramban

Ramban: Deputy Inspector General of Police Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range held a crime review meeting at the District Police Office here.

DIG Sunil Gupta also took the stock of Eid preparedness on the occasion and directed all the officers to be proactive and to sensitise all the lower formations about activities of anti-social elements ‘which can try to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere on eve of Eid festival.”

Later DIG, Gupta along with SSP Mohita Sharma participated in the felicitation ceremony to acknowledge the best services of various officers and officials.All these officers were awarded appreciation certificates for the best work done in different fields like Operation Kamdhenu, Operation Bachav, counter-insurgency, etc.