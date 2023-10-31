Criminal booked under PSA in Reasi

Ramban: Reasi Police detained a man, involved in several criminal cases registered in different Police Stations in Jammu Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Kangra and Dharamshala districts of Himachal Pradesh, under stringent Public Safety Act, (PSA) and lodged him at District Jail Udhampur on Tuesday.
Police said Umer Waseem Ghani son of Abdul Ghani, resident of Village Bagga, Tehsil Mahore District Reasi was found involved in many criminal cases from 2017 till 2023 registered in Reasi, Udhampur, Jammu districts and in Kangra, and Dharamshala districts of Himachal Pradesh.
Police said in view of his continuous involvement in a variety of criminal cases and to safeguard the general public it was necessary to book him under stringent law.
Police sources said on the directions of Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi, Amit Gupta his dossier for the Public Safety Act was prepared and sent for approval to District Magistrate, Reasi who formally issued the order of his detention under the PSA.
They said by the order of District Magistrate Reasi, Babila Rakwal Umer Waseem Ghani was arrested and lodged in District Jail Udhampur under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
According to Police Umer Waseem Ghani was involved in case FIR Nos. 68/2017 U/S 48 A Excise Act and FIR No. 26/2018 U/S 457/380 RPC of Police Station, Mahore, FIR No. 479/2020 U/S 457/380 IPC, FIR No 480/2020 U/S 457/380 IPC, FIR No 478/2020 U/S 457/380 IPC of Police Station Udhampur, FIR No. 115/2020 U/S 457/380 IPC, 104/2020 U/S 457/380 IPC and FIR 116/2020 U/S 457/380 IPC of Police Station Chenani, District Udhampur, FIR No. 224/2021 U/S 363/376 IPC, 4 POCSO Act of Police Station Nagrota, FIR No 12/2023 U/S 457/380, 34 IPC of Police Station Kangra, Himachal Pradesh (HP), FIR No. 17/2023 U/S 457/380 IPC of Police Station, Dharamshala Himachal Pradesh (HP) and FIR No. 90/2023 U/S 382 IPC of Police Station Mahore.