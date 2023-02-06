CrPc 144 restrictions imposed for starting restoration work on Nachlana- Khari road in Ramban

Ramban: The District Magistrate Ramban imposed restrictions on the assembly of persons at Hirnihal and adjoining areas on Nachlana- Khari link road under section 144 of CrPc to ensure hassle free road restoration work on Monday.
District Magistrate Ramban vide order no-DMR/1410-16 dated 6 February ordered that for taking up restoration work of the sunk-in portion of Nachlana-Khari road at Hirirnihal restrictions under Sec 144 Cr.P.C are being imposed.
“The orders shall remain in force with immediate effect, till 13 .02.2023,” the order read.
Nachlana-Khari road is temporarily with Northern Railways for maintenance in view of ongoing works related to USBRL Rail Link.
A portion of the road at Hirnihal has been consistently sinking for which “restoration/ repair works have been undertaken in the past on a regular basis.” The road has again sunk at Hirnihal on 30 January which has not only affected the movement of people, but also supply of construction material to all work sites of the USBRL Project at Khari. IRCON Int'l Limited started temporary restoration works at the site, in view of the fact that major rectification is not in the scope of IRCON.
CGM IRCON, Banihal, highlighted this issue in a meeting chaired by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and the directions were passed for “preparation of a DPR for repair/ permanent restoration of Nachlana-Khari road.”
CGM IRCON, Banihal, was advised to carry out temporary “restoration/ alternate route works at Hirnihal so that the vehicular movement, including that of feeding material of IRCON Int'l Limited, is restored on the Nachlana-Khari road.” It has been reported by CGM IRCON Int'l Limited, Banihal, and SDM Banihal, that some “local persons with vested interests are resisting the restoration works which is not only creating hardships for the people, but has also stopped USBRL works in Khari section.”
“Now, therefore District Magistrate, Ramban, Mussarat Islam,do hereby impose restrictions on the assembly of persons under Sec 144 Cr.P.C at Hirnihal and adjoining areas on Nachlana-Khari Road so as to start temporary restoration works/ alternate route by IRCON Int'l Limited, Banihal. Sr. Superintendent of Police, Ramban, shall implement the orders in letter and spirit,” an order read.