CrPc 144 restrictions imposed for starting restoration work on Nachlana- Khari road in Ramban

Ramban: The District Magistrate Ramban imposed restrictions on the assembly of persons at Hirnihal and adjoining areas on Nachlana- Khari link road under section 144 of CrPc to ensure hassle free road restoration work on Monday.

District Magistrate Ramban vide order no-DMR/1410-16 dated 6 February ordered that for taking up restoration work of the sunk-in portion of Nachlana-Khari road at Hirirnihal restrictions under Sec 144 Cr.P.C are being imposed.

“The orders shall remain in force with immediate effect, till 13 .02.2023,” the order read.

Nachlana-Khari road is temporarily with Northern Railways for maintenance in view of ongoing works related to USBRL Rail Link.