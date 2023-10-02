CRPF constable found dead inside Kot Bhalwal jail

Jammu: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Head Constable was found dead due to bullet injury inside Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu outskirts.

Police said, “Head Constable Rakesh Kumar, resident of Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan was presently deputed in Kot Bhalwal jail and had just returned from his native place after availing leave. On Sunday morning, the security personnel heard the sound of a gunshot. When they reached there, they found Rakesh lying in a pool of blood while his service rifle was lying beside him.”

“Though investigation is underway yet initial investigation hints towards an act of suicide,” police added.