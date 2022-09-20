CS calls for increasing crop intensity, adopting digital initiatives

Jammu: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J) celebrated its 24th Foundation Day at Baba Jitto Auditorium, Main campus, Chatha in which Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta was the chief guest.

Chief Guest, Dr Mehta inaugurated the exhibition at Baba Jitto Auditorium depicting various technologies and FPOs promoted by different KVKs of SKUAST-Jammu.

In his address, the Chief Secretary said, J&K has favourable climatic conditions and immense untapped potential in the agriculture sector and with the right approach and endeavours, it can easily evolve as the Agri-capital of India.

The Chief Secretary underlined that around seventy percent of the population of J&K depends directly or indirectly on agriculture for their livelihoods. Development and promotion of the sector is vital for the prosperity of its people, he said.