CS inaugurates Diamond Jubilee celebrations of RBI Jammu

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today inaugurated the celebrations of Diamond Jubilee function of Reserve Bank of India, Jammu.

The function was organized to mark the completion of RBI, Jammu’s 60 years.

In order to mark the occasion, a function was organised at RBI Jammu which was inaugurated by Dr Mehta as Chief Guest Kamal P Patnaik, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, senior officials from RBI and its present and retired staff members were present on the occasion.

A video showcasing the journey of the Reserve Bank of India, Jammu from the year 1962 was played at the function.

The important milestones and achievements of RBI, Jammu were highlighted in the video. A memoir on RBI Jammu’s journey during these 60 years was also unveiled by the Chief Secretary.