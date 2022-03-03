CS inaugurates upgraded facilities at Bagh-e-Bahu

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday inaugurated the upgraded facilities at Bagh-e-Bahu garden raised with an amount of Rs 5.96 crore.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta visited the garden and inspected the facilities being made available there for the visitors by the administration.
During the discussion with the officers, he asked for launching an online ticketing facility for Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu and Tulip Garden in Kashmir.
The chief secretary asked the department for the installation of scanners for quick admission of visitors in these parks besides developing an online ticketing system for parking of vehicles.
He called for the integration of Bahu Fort Temple, Bagh-e-Bahu aquarium, and Bagh-e-Bahu garden as a single unit.
Mehta directed for plantation of seasonal flowers in the garden besides asking for combating the monkey menace from the area with the help of the Wildlife Department.
Taking note of the poor condition of the road leading to the garden, he directed the officers for repairing the vital connectivity at the earliest.