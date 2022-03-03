CS inaugurates upgraded facilities at Bagh-e-Bahu

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday inaugurated the upgraded facilities at Bagh-e-Bahu garden raised with an amount of Rs 5.96 crore.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Mehta visited the garden and inspected the facilities being made available there for the visitors by the administration.

During the discussion with the officers, he asked for launching an online ticketing facility for Bagh-e-Bahu in Jammu and Tulip Garden in Kashmir.