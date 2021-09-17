CS inspects renovation works at Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta on Friday inspected the progress of restoration and conservation work on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and twin sections of cable car project in Jammu.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, DrRaghav Langer Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, Deepika K Sharma, Executive Engineer, ACR Jammu and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Dr Mehta took a round of different segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works. He inspected the progress and quality of work at Amar Singh Palace, GolGhar, Darbar Hall, Royal Court and the segment being renovated by Archaeological Survey of India.

He issued specific directions to the concerned for expediting the pace of renovation works at Mubarak Mandi as the complex is expected to become a major tourist attraction of Jammu City.

He instructed the executing agencies to take special care to maintain the aesthetic ambience of the prestigious heritage complex.