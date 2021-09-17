CS inspects renovation works at Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, DrArun Kumar Mehta on Friday inspected the progress of restoration and conservation work on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and twin sections of cable car project in Jammu.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, DrRaghav Langer Executive Director, Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society, Deepika K Sharma, Executive Engineer, ACR Jammu and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
Dr Mehta took a round of different segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works. He inspected the progress and quality of work at Amar Singh Palace, GolGhar, Darbar Hall, Royal Court and the segment being renovated by Archaeological Survey of India.
He issued specific directions to the concerned for expediting the pace of renovation works at Mubarak Mandi as the complex is expected to become a major tourist attraction of Jammu City.
He instructed the executing agencies to take special care to maintain the aesthetic ambience of the prestigious heritage complex.
It was informed that the work of Royal Court complex has been executed in two phases and 85 percent work of 1st phase and 65 percent work of Phase II has been completed.
The Chief Secretary directed the concerned officers to expedite the progress of work by increasing manpower and ensure that all the executed works were completed within set timelines. He also instructed the Executive Director to be in regular touch with contractors, consultants for resolving minor issues, if any, for speedy completion of all the ongoing works.
The Executive Director apprised him of other additional works which would be executed in the open lawn(central courtyard) including work on musical fountains, lightings etc.
He instructed the concerned to identify space for development of parking places outside the complex besides exploring access points from circular roads.
Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary along with Divisional Commissioner visited Peer Kho cable car project site and inspected its functioning.
The 1.66-km long cable car project has two phases, first from Bahu Fort to Maha-maya Park and the second from Mahamaya to Peer Kho over the Tawiriver.
The CS directed the MD Cable Car Corporation and other concerned officers to make the premises and its surrounding clean and do proper landscaping of the lawn land. He also directed for improvement of nearby parks, buildings.
The CS also directed the Div Com to explore possibilities of other approach road to the site for easy access for the tourists.
The Chief Secretary had a trial ride of both the phases. The concerned officers apprised the CS that the ropeway from Bahu Fort to Maha-maya has eight cabins, and Mahamaya to Peer Kho has 14 cabins. The total number of towers in both sections (Peer Kho to Mahamaya) and (Bahu Fort to Mahamaya) are nine and the critical components are all imported.