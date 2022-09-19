CS inspects renovation works at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today visited Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex and inspected the progress of restoration and conservation work being carried out there.

Jammu Hitesh Gupta and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Dr Mehta took a round of different segments and sections of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and sought a detailed briefing on the progress of the ongoing restoration and renovation works. He inspected the progress and quality of work which is at different phases of completion.

The Executive Director MMHC, apprised the CS regarding progress of works including adaptive use of library building into cafeteria at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex which will be completed within 15 month from the date of starting with an estimated cost of Rs.3.14 crore.