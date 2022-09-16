CS reviews development scenario of Samba district

Samba: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday visited Samba district and took a comprehensive review of the developmental scenario of the district in a meeting held at the conference hall of the DC office Complex here.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that during the meeting, Mehta held a detailed review on the progress of ongoing development works across the district including Central Sponsored Schemes and other development projects.

While reviewing the MGNREGA sector of the district, the Chief Secretary called upon the officers to intensify the pace of ongoing construction works and ensure the quality of work is maintained while executing these projects.

He stressed upon the officers to saturate the works within the time frames for minimizing the liability.

The Chief Secretary, while reviewing other schemes, asked the officers to understand the contours of these schemes for proper and effective implementation of these schemes on the ground.