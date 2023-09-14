CS reviews modalities for establishment of Mega Water Park at Jammu

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Wednesday reviewed the modalities for establishment of Mega Water Park by the Tourist Department in Jammu as was announced in the Budget of 2023-24 and was a commitment of Lieutenant Governor to the inhabitants of the city.

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Tourism; VC, Jammu Development Authority, Consultants and other concerned stakeholders.

Dr Mehta while taking note of various components of the Water Theme Park maintained that it would act as a major tourist attraction in Jammu Capital round the year offering entertainment and recreational activities to every age group. He observed that this theme park proposed to be established along the banks of River Tawi near Sidhra would make a circuit together with Bahu Fort, Maha Maya Temple, Artificial Lake, and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex.

The Chief Secretary observed that Jammu is the route for millions of pilgrim tourists going to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine besides other local tourist destinations. He said that the tourism infrastructure coming up in the city and going to be dedicated to public in future is enough to attract many tourists to visit these places. He expressed hope that this will make Jammu a major tourist hub of the UT.