CS takes stock of restoration works of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review restoration works and developmental issues of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. Issues discussed in the meeting included finance and release of funds, as well as administrative approval of several other components of this mega project.

A specific issue that was discussed at length was the strengthening of the hillock along Circular Road to provide stability to the land below the structure.

The proposal of hiring a Project Management Unit (PMU) was also discussed, and the role of the Culture Department in this regard was considered.

The use of restored structures, including Army Headquarters and Royal Court also came under discussion. Additionally, the restoration of leftover structures like Gole Ghar, Guleri Mahal and Nawa Mahal was also brought up during the meeting.