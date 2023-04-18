CS tours Jammu city to inspect ongoing development works

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today conducted an extensive tour of Jammu City and inspected ongoing works at Jambu Zoo and other developmental works being executed here under Smart City Mission.

He was accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Avny Lavasa; Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta; Regional Wildlife Warden; Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo besides Engineers of JPDCL, Jal Shakti, PWD, and other concerned officers.

Dr Mehta visited Jambu Zoo at Nagrota which is nearing completion and took stock of ongoing works there. The Chief Wildlife Warden gave a detailed presentation on the works carried out so far. It was informed that the work on cafeteria and parks had been completed while the work on parking, animal enclosures are in the final stages of completion.

The Chief Secretary also sought other important details regarding the prestigious project including details of animals and birds to become part of the Zoo after its completion. Dr Mehta directed the concerned officers to closely supervise the works and expedite the ongoing works for opening of the Zoo to public.