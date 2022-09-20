CS visits Jambu Zoo, inspects ongoing works

He also sought other important details regarding the Jambu Zoo project including details of animals, and birds to be made part of this Zoo after its completion.

Mehta directed the concerned officers to closely supervise the works and expedite the ongoing work for the timely completion of this prestigious project.

Responding to the issue of water supply to the Zoo the Chief Secretary asked the concerned officers to take up the issue with the Jal Shakti department and ensure the completion of work on the dugwell at the earliest. He also issued directions for the development and blacktopping of internal roads so that the completed part of the zoo could be thrown open to the general public as soon as possible.

It was informed that the main attractions in Jambu Zoo are Asiatic Lion, Royal Bengal Tiger, Black Beer, Marsh Crocodile, and Black bugs. It will also have reptile chambers hosting the poisonous and non-poisonous snakes. The zoo will be one of the biggest in north India. It will also have an open amusement theatre and park for children. The zoo will have battery-operated cars and bicycles for the visitors to move around. The facility would be a major attraction for tourists coming to the city, as was revealed on the occasion.