CS visits Jambu Zoo, inspects ongoing works

Jammu: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday visited Jambu Zoo at Nagrota and inspected the progress of ongoing works there.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the CS was accompanied by Commissioner Secretary Forest Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma; PCCF and Chief Wildlife Warden, Suresh Kumar Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Regional Wildlife Warden, Wildlife Warden Jambu Zoo besides other concerned officers.
The Chief Wildlife Warden gave a detailed presentation on the works being carried out so far and those completed.
It was informed that the total area of the zoo is 163.40 Ha and around 70 percent of work on the project has been completed.
The Chief Secretary took a whirlwind round of the zoo area and inspected the completed part and the ongoing works. He visited various sites including Main Gate, Orientation Centre, Aviary, Leopard Enclosure, Tiger Enclosures, View Points, Sambar Enclosure, Black Deer enclosure, Brown deer enclosure, and parks.
He also sought other important details regarding the Jambu Zoo project including details of animals, and birds to be made part of this Zoo after its completion.
Mehta directed the concerned officers to closely supervise the works and expedite the ongoing work for the timely completion of this prestigious project.
Responding to the issue of water supply to the Zoo the Chief Secretary asked the concerned officers to take up the issue with the Jal Shakti department and ensure the completion of work on the dugwell at the earliest. He also issued directions for the development and blacktopping of internal roads so that the completed part of the zoo could be thrown open to the general public as soon as possible.
It was informed that the main attractions in Jambu Zoo are Asiatic Lion, Royal Bengal Tiger, Black Beer, Marsh Crocodile, and Black bugs. It will also have reptile chambers hosting the poisonous and non-poisonous snakes. The zoo will be one of the biggest in north India. It will also have an open amusement theatre and park for children. The zoo will have battery-operated cars and bicycles for the visitors to move around. The facility would be a major attraction for tourists coming to the city, as was revealed on the occasion.