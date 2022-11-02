CS watches Nukkad Nataks organised by GAD, DIPR on Bhrashtaachaar Mukt Bharat

Jammu: As part of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday watched the Nukkad Natak organised by the General Administrative Department (GAD) in collaboration with Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), on" Bhrashtchar Mukt Bharat " at Civil Secretariat here.

Secretary, GAD, Dr Piyush Singla; Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma; other senior officers and officials were also present.

Chief Secretary, while addressing the occasion, complimented the organisers for holding this informative event which would help in sensitizing the participants. He emphasized the need of organizing such events on relevant topics to benefit the society at large.

Dr Mehta termed the medium very impactful and messages impressive. He held that the menace of corruption deserves to be dealt with all the means. He encouraged everybody to be vigilant and help the government in its endeavor to weed out this evil completely from the UT.