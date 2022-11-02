CS watches Nukkad Nataks organised by GAD, DIPR on Bhrashtaachaar Mukt Bharat

Jammu: As part of observance of Vigilance Awareness Week, 2022, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday watched the Nukkad Natak organised by the General Administrative Department (GAD) in collaboration with Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), on" Bhrashtchar Mukt Bharat " at Civil Secretariat here.
Secretary, GAD, Dr Piyush Singla; Secretary Mining, Amit Sharma; other senior officers and officials were also present.
Chief Secretary, while addressing the occasion, complimented the organisers for holding this informative event which would help in sensitizing the participants. He emphasized the need of organizing such events on relevant topics to benefit the society at large.
Dr Mehta termed the medium very impactful and messages impressive. He held that the menace of corruption deserves to be dealt with all the means. He encouraged everybody to be vigilant and help the government in its endeavor to weed out this evil completely from the UT.
He maintained that more teeth had been given to the anti-corruption bodies and effective laws had been put in place in the last couple of years. He asked people to took advantage of the same and be the conscious citizens of the nation.
While speaking on the occasion, Secretary, GAD highlighted the significance of observing such events especially in present era. "Only a corruption free society can flourish economically, politically and socially so such events gain added relevance", he maintained.
Singhla informed that the week is being observed throughout the UT at different levels ensuring that all segments are benefitted.
Pertinently, GAD had also organised similar programme in the Civil Secretariat both at Jammu and Srinagar yesterday in which students from various schools, who were nominated as vigilance ambassadors, participated. They distributed pamphlets among the officials and officers of Civil Secretariat Jammu as well as Srinagar as part of this vigilance awareness week.
The schools which participated in the campaign included Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Canal road and SRML Higher Secondary School at Jammu and at Civil Secretariat, Srinagar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Kothi Bagh and Government SP Higher Secondary School, Srinagar participated in the awareness campaign.