Cultural programme on Nasha Mukt Bharat organised at GPS Pacca Talab in Jammu

Jammu: Artists of the Cultural Wing Information Department Jammu, Vijay Anand, Surjeet Singh, Balbir Singh, Bunty Kumar, Kamal Kumar and Mukesh Kumar participated in the event and presented Folk songs, patriotic songs and theme-based songs. Students of the school and teachers also presented a colorful cultural program,

While speaking on the occasion, Incharge Headmaster of the school Subhash Chander shared his views on the topic and also lauded the Cultural Unit of Department of Information and Public Relations for organizing the programme "to aware the future of the nation."

Among others, staff members of the school, officials of the Information Department and a large number of audience witnessed the program. The program was conducted under the supervision of Cultural Officer, Mukesh Kumar Sharma.