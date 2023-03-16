Daily wagers of Jal Shakti Dept go on 72 hours pen-down strike in Jammu

Jammu: The daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department today decided to go on complete pen down strike for next 72 hours in support of their demands.

The protests were organised here and the demonstrators said that they have decided to go on strike for next 72 hours as the authorities have failed to fulfill their demands.

“We had a meeting with the authorities last time, and we were assured that our demands would be accepted following which we called off our strike,” said one of the protesting daily wagers.