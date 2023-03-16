Daily wagers of Jal Shakti Dept go on 72 hours pen-down strike in Jammu

Jammu: The daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department today decided to go on complete pen down strike for next 72 hours in support of their demands.
The protests were organised here and the demonstrators said that they have decided to go on strike for next 72 hours as the authorities have failed to fulfill their demands.
“We had a meeting with the authorities last time, and we were assured that our demands would be accepted following which we called off our strike,” said one of the protesting daily wagers.
The daily wagers said that “After the lapse of time, the authorities have not responded to the assurances given to us by them last time.”
“We had no other option but to intensify our agitation due to which we have given the pen down strike call for three days from today 8 PM,” they said.
They further said that “If government thinks, we are a burden on them our 70 months pending wages and PF should be released. Later, the government can take the appropriate decision whatever they want. However, we have decided not to work free of cost.”