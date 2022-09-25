DAY-2 | BJP continues meeting JMC corporators, takes feedback

Jammu: J&K BJP on Sunday continued a second-day meeting with their party leaders who are corporators in Jammu Municipal Corporation to finalise the names for their appointment as new Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Both these posts fell vacant after former Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta and Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma resigned from their respective posts and paved the way for the election of new Mayor and Deputy Mayors.

In this regard, the BJP president Ravinder Raina and former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta held a meeting and they one by one held interaction with the Corporators of the BJP to get feedback about finalising the name of the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

“We have yet not finalized the name although the corporators have expressed their confidence on some names. We will set together again and then the names will be finalized. We have taken the feedback from all the BJP Corporators,” a senior BJP leader told Greater Kashmir.