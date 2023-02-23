Daycare chemotherapy begins at State Cancer Institute Jammu

Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the status of State Cancer Institute (SCI) Jammu with emphasis on various vital aspects like human resource, infrastructure and procurement related issues for its operationalization.

The meeting was informed that OPD services and day care chemotherapy has already been started in the institute on 4 th and 20th of February respectively.

Pertinently, the SCI at Jammu is presently functional with Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Pain/Palliative Care and Preventive Oncology services.

So far, 181 patients in Medical Oncology, 130 in Radiation Oncology, 13 in Surgical Oncology and 25 in Pain/Palliative Care and Preventive Oncology have been treated in SCI.