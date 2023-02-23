Daycare chemotherapy begins at State Cancer Institute Jammu
Jammu: Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar, today chaired a meeting to review the status of State Cancer Institute (SCI) Jammu with emphasis on various vital aspects like human resource, infrastructure and procurement related issues for its operationalization.
The meeting was informed that OPD services and day care chemotherapy has already been started in the institute on 4 th and 20th of February respectively.
Pertinently, the SCI at Jammu is presently functional with Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Surgical Oncology and Pain/Palliative Care and Preventive Oncology services.
So far, 181 patients in Medical Oncology, 130 in Radiation Oncology, 13 in Surgical Oncology and 25 in Pain/Palliative Care and Preventive Oncology have been treated in SCI.
The Hospital based Cancer Registry has also been shifted from GMC Jammu and all new cancer patients are being registered in the State Cancer Institute, Jammu.
Secretary appreciated the department for making a leap forward by beginning OPD and Day Care Chemotherapy in State Cancer Institute, Jammu this month.
“While State Cancer Institute, Jammu shall be gradually strengthened by way of providing requisite logistics, efforts should be put in in such a manner that the institution is recognized as a new address for cancer care”, he maintained.
Bhupinder Kumar emphasized that the services in the SCI should be developed as per the established standards and treatment protocols.
The National Standards and guidelines including tumor board discussions should invariably be adopted to provide standard treatment as per the protocols adopted at National Cancer Grid. Further, he instructed the concerned to ensure adequate provisioning for pharmacy with sufficient drug availability within the premises of the institution.
The meeting also deliberated upon issues with regard to provision for human resource, budget, infrastructure and other logistics. Directions were issued to expedite hiring and recruitment process enabling availability of requisite manpower. The supply chain management and treatment under AB-PMJAY was also discussed.
Secretary appreciated the efforts of all concerned involved in establishment of the SCI Jammu and directed the concerned to further strengthen the patient care and outreach activities pertaining to Cancer awareness to make it “State of Art Institute” so that the patients suffering from Cancers get all the best facilities under one roof on the pattern of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai.
Among others the meeting was attended by Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu, Director Finance, H&ME, Managing Director JKMSCL, Additional Secretary H&ME, Deputy Director Planning, H&ME, Nodal Officer SCI Jammu besides other senior officers of H&ME department. Besides, representatives from Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission and Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board also participated in the meeting.