DC Jammu reviews Republic-Day arrangements at M.A Stadium

The DC inquired from the officers from security and police about the arrangements being put in place by their respective departments. She directed them to make fool-proof security arrangements in advance for the National event.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the Deputy Director Information to make the arrangements of Public Address System, Media coordination for proper coverage, Shehnai Vadan besides recommendation of commentators for the event.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the concerned officials to complete the face lifting works well before the event. The DC instructed the Jammu Municipal Corporation to ensure cleanliness in and around the venue on the R-Day celebrations.

The JPDCL and Jal Shakti department were directed to ensure proper management of electricity and water including water tankers at the venue.